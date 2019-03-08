Hitchin care home set for its own version of the Chelsea Flower Show

Foxholes Care Home is set to put on its own version of the Chelsea Flower Show this July. Picture: Foxholes Care Home Archant

A Hitchin care home is set to put on its own version of the Chelsea Flower Show at their summer fete in July.

Foxholes Care Home in Pirton Road will hold the fete on July 27, where they will announce the winner of the best garden award as part of their gardening club scheme.

"It will be like the Chelsea Flower Show.

"We could call it the Foxholes Flower Show," said estate manager Neil Gandecha.

"We decided to start the gardening club as we have so much space on our grounds.

"We've given one trunk to each resident and their family for them to plant flowers or vegetables in and maintain it all on their own.

"The idea was that when their families visit, they have something to do outside.

"It's nice to see different generations working on their garden together, and the kids especially enjoy it.

"The idea was so well received we intend to roll out even more."