‘Remarkable’ resident who served Letchworth community for 50 years celebrates her 100th

PUBLISHED: 16:32 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 17 November 2020

Jean Harris celebrating her 99th birthday last year. Picture: Janet Nunn

Jean Harris celebrating her 99th birthday last year. Picture: Janet Nunn

A “remarkable” woman who spent more than 50 years contributing to the North Hertfordshire community celebrated her 100th birthday on the weekend.

Jean Harris served as Chairman of the Letchworth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Janet NunnJean Harris served as Chairman of the Letchworth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Janet Nunn

Jean Harris, a resident at Woodbourne Care Home in Hitchin, celebrated her special day with a Zoom call with family and friends on Saturday, November 14.

Born in Madras, India in 1920, Jean’s family moved to England when she was just four-years-old.

She attended Croydon High School for Girls, serving as head girl before undertaking an economics degree at the London School of Economics in 1939.

Jean would settle in Letchworth in the 1950s, and lived with her friend, Kathleen at a house they designed themselves in Hawthorn Hill for 50 years.

She was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 1955, was named chairman of Letchworth Magistrates’ Court and continued serving her community until fully retiring aged 70 in 1990.

Jean is a self-professed music lover and was a member of Letchworth Sinfonia well into her 90’s. She also supported the Benslow Music Trust, and served as Chairman of the board of trustees for five years.

Reflecting on Jean’s birthday, her cousin Janet Nunn said: “She is a remarkable woman who has lived a very full and rewarding life.

“She is well known locally for her music talents and for her service to the community.”

