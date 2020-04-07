Advanced search

Coronavirus: Hitchin care home keeping residents connected with video calling and new technology

PUBLISHED: 09:58 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 07 April 2020

Foxholes care home residents have been using Alexa and Facebook to keep in touch with relatives. Picture: Supplied

Foxholes care home residents have been using Alexa and Facebook to keep in touch with relatives. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Hitchin care home has been making the most of modern technology to keep their residents connected to family and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Foxholes Care Home in Hitchin has been working hard to keep residents connected during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: ArchantFoxholes Care Home in Hitchin has been working hard to keep residents connected during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

Loneliness is something that can affect the elderly at the best of times, but perhaps none more so than during this lockdown – where seeing those you care about the most face to face is not an option.

But the team at Foxholes Care Home have been doing all that they can to allow residents to keep in touch with loved ones and even experience new things using the wonders of technology.

The tech-savvy residents are now able to stay personally connected with friends and family during the coronavirus outbreak having got to grips with the latest video calling technology, Facebook Portal.

By using Facebook Portal, a smart system that provides video chat via Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, and augmented by a camera that can automatically zoom and track people’s movements, the home’s residents have been able to see, hear and respond to their friends and family in real-time, on a regular basis.

Alfred Lewis poses with his bookie card as the virtual Grand National sets off. Picture: SuppliedAlfred Lewis poses with his bookie card as the virtual Grand National sets off. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

Minnie Copping, an 84-year-old resident at the home, has been using the Facebook Portal to keep in touch with her daughter Sandra. She said: “I think the technology is marvellous. It’s so reassuring to know that I can see and speak to my family whenever I want to.”

Staff at Foxholes have been training and aiding residents, who range in age from 50 to over 100, to use the innovative technology, which also has Amazon Alexa built-in, at a time where normal day-to-day contact is prohibited.

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes, said: “While a phone call to a resident from a family member is lovely, those who receive regular visitors have lost that personal, emotional contact with the outside world.

“Facebook Portal has provided the answer and has been a revelation in these difficult times.”

Another resident, 83–year-old Alfred Lewis, was set to attend his first–ever Grand National last month, but had the historic race brought to the comfort of his care home.

Foxholes staff recreated the thrills and spills for horse racing fanatic Alfred, by airing a virtual race in the home and creating mock bookies tickets for the former British Army chief.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Coronavirus lockdown: Uncertain future for Stevenage Debenhams store as company faces administration

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

‘We miss you all’ – staff at Letchworth school send heartwarming video message to pupils

Wilbury staff have recorded messages for their pupils in lockdown. Picture: Wilbury Junior School

Most Read

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Coronavirus lockdown: Uncertain future for Stevenage Debenhams store as company faces administration

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

‘We miss you all’ – staff at Letchworth school send heartwarming video message to pupils

Wilbury staff have recorded messages for their pupils in lockdown. Picture: Wilbury Junior School

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Coronavirus: Hitchin care home keeping residents connected with video calling and new technology

Foxholes care home residents have been using Alexa and Facebook to keep in touch with relatives. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor: ‘Together we can and will get through this’

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor has appealed to residents amid the current crisis. Picture: SBC

New High Sheriff for Hertfordshire appointed with video conference ceremony

Henry Holland-Hibbert has been appointed the new High Sheriff for Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Henry Holland-Hibbert

Rise in arrests made regarding human slavery last year in Hertfordshire

The number of people arrested for human exploitation and slavery across Hertfordshire has doubled in the last four years. Picture; Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24