Hitchin care home residents whip up tasty treats for cancer charity event

Staff and residents got baking for the Macmillan Coffee Morning. Picture: Supplied Archant

Residents and staff from a Hitchin-based care home rolled up their sleeves and provided some tasty home baked treats for their own Macmillan coffee morning last week.

Foxholes Care Home residents pose for their Macmillan Coffee Morning event. Picture: Supplied Foxholes Care Home residents pose for their Macmillan Coffee Morning event. Picture: Supplied

Everyone from Foxholes Care Home, near Hitchin, was keen to show off their baking talents during the national Macmillan Coffee Mornings last Friday, with the fundraising part of the day proving to be the icing on the cake.

As well as putting on a banquet of treats at the family-run residential home, the Foxholes team also held a raffle which people could enter following every £2 donation – with winners Chris and Jo Hewson receiving a delicious summer berry cake made by Foxholes’ head chef, Manuel.

Everyone at Foxholes Care Home, near Hitchin, enjoyed their Macmillan Coffee Morning. Picture: Supplied Everyone at Foxholes Care Home, near Hitchin, enjoyed their Macmillan Coffee Morning. Picture: Supplied

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes, said: “We thank everyone who took part and donated – every penny counts. Everyone got to enjoy their cakes – without a soggy bottom in sight of course!”

“All our residents and staff rolled their sleeves up and baked some delicious cakes for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“We had fun while raising much-needed funds for charity.

“At Foxholes, we regularly host activities where residents can get mobile, learn new skills, and have fun along the way. We also do our part for some of the amazing and important charities in the UK, and this was a total success for all involved.”