Hitchin care home hosts awards ceremony to thank carers during ‘difficult’ year

Usha Gadecha, manager at Foxholes Care Home presents carers Gillian and Stella with the Dorothy Lefford shield. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Hitchin care home has honoured two of its carers for going above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic at its annual Carer of the Year awards.

As part of the ceremony at Foxholes Care Home, Gillian Lavender and Stella Burtno were presented with the Dorothy Lefford shield, which serves to recognise and commend the hard work of the home’s passionate team of carers.

The special accolade is named after former resident Dorothy, whose son wanted to leave a legacy in her name after she passed away four years ago.

Upon receiving the award, Gillian said: “When I heard my name announced I was completely stunned, it was so totally unexpected. To go to work every day doing something you’re passionate about and love doing doesn’t feel like work.

Stella added: “It’s an honour to be recognised as part of the team. I hadn’t worked in care before coming to Foxholes and I don’t believe I could have asked for a better place.”

Now in its fourth year, the residential home’s awards evening began with each person from each team being commended for their efforts, with a fireworks display for residents and staff to enjoy.

Usha Gandecha, Foxholes’ home manager, said: “In many ways, this has been the most challenging year we have ever faced, and we simply would not have got through it without the exceptional team of staff that we have.

“Both Gillian and Stella are wonderful members of our care team who go above and beyond for our residents.

“They have had to make sacrifices but have done so without complaint.

“They’ve built strong, meaningful relationships with staff and residents alike, and not only do their jobs with smiles on their faces, but keep others smiling too.

“I can honestly say that ever since both Stella and Gillian started working here, they have been nothing but an asset to the team and they are very deserving of the award.”