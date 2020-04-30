Hitchin care home helps centenarian celebrate birthday in style

Avril Hill turned 100 at Foxhole Care Home. Hitchin on Saturday, Picture: Supplied Archant

A Hitchin care home threw a special birthday party for one of its residents recently, with friends and family invited to the virtual celebrations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Foxholes Care Home helped her celebrate her centenary in style, with Facebook Portal party. Picture: Supplied Foxholes Care Home helped her celebrate her centenary in style, with Facebook Portal party. Picture: Supplied

Despite the lockdown measures, Foxholes care home was able to celebrate resident Avril Hill’s 100th in style last Saturday with balloons, cakes, cards and her children joining in via Facebook Portal.

The birthday girl was treated to a special chocolate cake made by Foxholes’ chef, as well as cards, flowers, a telegram from The Queen, and a photo book from her son Gavin, who joined virtually with Avril’s daughter Julie.

Born in 1920, Avril grew up in South London, with her brother Peter, where she was keen on amateur dramatics and tennis. On reaching her twenties, she joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force serving on several bases around England.

You may also want to watch:

After the war, Avril met her future husband, Larry, a solicitor, and they were married in 1948. Their marriage lasted until Larry’s death 55 years later.

When asked how she felt on her big day, Avril candidly replied: “Just the same as yesterday.”

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes care Home, said: “We always help our residents celebrate their special day in style, especially milestone birthdays. While the current lockdown did impact what we could do for Avril, we still managed to throw a party for her and get her family involved too, which made it that extra bit special.”

Foxholes has recently launched a history hunt to discover the stories and experiences held within the walls of its 1857 building.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact info@foxholescarehome.com, or via the home’s social media channels.