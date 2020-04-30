Advanced search

Hitchin care home helps centenarian celebrate birthday in style

PUBLISHED: 10:34 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 30 April 2020

Avril Hill turned 100 at Foxhole Care Home. Hitchin on Saturday, Picture: Supplied

Avril Hill turned 100 at Foxhole Care Home. Hitchin on Saturday, Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Hitchin care home threw a special birthday party for one of its residents recently, with friends and family invited to the virtual celebrations.

Foxholes Care Home helped her celebrate her centenary in style, with Facebook Portal party. Picture: SuppliedFoxholes Care Home helped her celebrate her centenary in style, with Facebook Portal party. Picture: Supplied

Despite the lockdown measures, Foxholes care home was able to celebrate resident Avril Hill’s 100th in style last Saturday with balloons, cakes, cards and her children joining in via Facebook Portal.

The birthday girl was treated to a special chocolate cake made by Foxholes’ chef, as well as cards, flowers, a telegram from The Queen, and a photo book from her son Gavin, who joined virtually with Avril’s daughter Julie.

Born in 1920, Avril grew up in South London, with her brother Peter, where she was keen on amateur dramatics and tennis. On reaching her twenties, she joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force serving on several bases around England.

You may also want to watch:

After the war, Avril met her future husband, Larry, a solicitor, and they were married in 1948. Their marriage lasted until Larry’s death 55 years later.

When asked how she felt on her big day, Avril candidly replied: “Just the same as yesterday.”

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes care Home, said: “We always help our residents celebrate their special day in style, especially milestone birthdays. While the current lockdown did impact what we could do for Avril, we still managed to throw a party for her and get her family involved too, which made it that extra bit special.”

Foxholes has recently launched a history hunt to discover the stories and experiences held within the walls of its 1857 building.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact info@foxholescarehome.com, or via the home’s social media channels.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police witness appeal after cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious inujries after an incident on the A507, Stotfold. Picture: Archant

One arrested on suspicion of drug offences after Stevenage police raid

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, April 24. Picture: Archant

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police witness appeal after cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious inujries after an incident on the A507, Stotfold. Picture: Archant

One arrested on suspicion of drug offences after Stevenage police raid

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, April 24. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin care home helps centenarian celebrate birthday in style

Avril Hill turned 100 at Foxhole Care Home. Hitchin on Saturday, Picture: Supplied

Herts volunteers supplying PPE in fight against coronavirus urged to check safety standards online

Hertfordshire's Local Resilience Forum has issued online guidance for volunteer PPE makers to ensure PPE meets the necessary standards to keep people safe from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCG

Take part in Race for Life at home during coronavirus lockdown

Cancer Research UK has postponed Race for Life events in May, June and July but you can take part in Race for Life at Home to raise funds for the charity.

Herts GPs present essential goods as a thank you to care home staff

Wymondley Care Home Hitchin Visited by Dr. Timehin Duncan (far left) and Dr. Claire Azie (2nd left)

North Herts domestic abuse support group sees spike in referrals after coronavirus lockdown

The Stevenage Borough Council-backed initiative has seen a 40 per cent rise in referrals. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council
Drive 24