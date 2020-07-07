Advanced search

Hitchin independent dealership owner reflects on 10 years in the town

PUBLISHED: 09:46 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 07 July 2020

The Car Agents in Hitchin celebrated its 10 year anniversary with a socially distant cake cutting. Picture: Simon Michell

The Car Agents in Hitchin celebrated its 10 year anniversary with a socially distant cake cutting. Picture: Simon Michell

An independent car dealership in Hitchin marked its 10 year anniversary with cake, balloons and a visit from the town centre manager.

The Car Agents, which started life from its owner’s dining room table, had a socially distanced cake cutting celebration on Friday morning.

Owner Simon Michell explained his decade-long journey from his dining room table to the Queen Street dealership.

Simon first helped clients sell cars from his house in 2010, before moving into Hitchin town centre as ‘Autolounge’ in 2011.

2014 saw a new dealership open in Harpenden and a move to the current site in Queen Street. The dealership was refurbished with a ‘Car Bar’ lounge, new offices and a fully equipped workshop.

He said: “Having navigated the credit crunch, Brexit years, government changes, 2020 looked like a year of stability!

“I was looking forward to celebrating our anniversary with a huge party at the dealership, to thank staff, friends and customers for their support.

“A piece of cake may have been a bit of an anti-climax, but the emotions and sense of pride were still there.”

