Hitchin cancer survivor to perform at virtual fundraising festival

A Hitchin cancer survivor is set to perform at an annual folk music festival this summer.

In 2017, Spod Bailey from Hitchin found a lump on her neck and was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Ever the fighter, Spod went through two operations, radioiodine therapy and further surgery.

As part of her recovery, she was told about Welwyn Garden City-based charity Willow, which was able to arrange for Spod to spend a day recording music at Stevenage’s Practice Roomz.

Now, just three years after being diagnosed, Spod is set to play Folk by the Oak’s Family Nest festival, broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube.

Spod said: “Supporting charities like Willow is incredibly important. They show support for people who are in their darkest moments.

“A cancer diagnosis is something you dread and it’s incredibly scary. Without Willow there would just be no kind of relief from that darkness you’re going through.”

Stephen Troussé, spokesman for Willow, said: “We were delighted to be able to support Spod to follow her dream of making music by arranging her Special Day in a recording studio.

“It’s amazing that she is now going to appear at the Folk by the Oak virtual festival, and helping to raise funds for seriously ill young men and women who urgently need Special Days of their own.”

Rather than take place in the grounds of Hatfield House, Spod will virtually perform at the Folk by the Oak organised festival on Sunday, July 19 at 5pm.

All proceeds raised from the event will go towards Willow and the musicians.

In the past 12 years, the festival says it has raised more than £81,000 in donations that go towards funding the charity’s work.