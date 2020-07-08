Advanced search

Hitchin cancer survivor to perform at virtual fundraising festival

PUBLISHED: 09:01 09 July 2020

Cancer survivor Spod Bailey will be performing at this year's Folk by the Oak Family Nest festival with proceeds going to charity Willow.

Cancer survivor Spod Bailey will be performing at this year's Folk by the Oak Family Nest festival with proceeds going to charity Willow.

Supplied by Willow

A Hitchin cancer survivor is set to perform at an annual folk music festival this summer.

In 2017, Spod Bailey from Hitchin found a lump on her neck and was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Ever the fighter, Spod went through two operations, radioiodine therapy and further surgery.

As part of her recovery, she was told about Welwyn Garden City-based charity Willow, which was able to arrange for Spod to spend a day recording music at Stevenage’s Practice Roomz.

Now, just three years after being diagnosed, Spod is set to play Folk by the Oak’s Family Nest festival, broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube.

You may also want to watch:

Spod said: “Supporting charities like Willow is incredibly important. They show support for people who are in their darkest moments.

“A cancer diagnosis is something you dread and it’s incredibly scary. Without Willow there would just be no kind of relief from that darkness you’re going through.”

Stephen Troussé, spokesman for Willow, said: “We were delighted to be able to support Spod to follow her dream of making music by arranging her Special Day in a recording studio.

“It’s amazing that she is now going to appear at the Folk by the Oak virtual festival, and helping to raise funds for seriously ill young men and women who urgently need Special Days of their own.”

Rather than take place in the grounds of Hatfield House, Spod will virtually perform at the Folk by the Oak organised festival on Sunday, July 19 at 5pm.

All proceeds raised from the event will go towards Willow and the musicians.

In the past 12 years, the festival says it has raised more than £81,000 in donations that go towards funding the charity’s work.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the The Comet

Have you seen missing 16-year-old girl Joanne Cooper?

Joanne Cooper is known to have links to Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin cancer survivor to perform at virtual fundraising festival

Cancer survivor Spod Bailey will be performing at this year's Folk by the Oak Family Nest festival with proceeds going to charity Willow.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 9

Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates his goal against Leicester City during their Barclaycard Premiership match at Highbury Stadium in May 2004

Letchworth’s Broadway Theatre cancels all 2020 shows due to coronavirus pandemic

A theatre spokesperson confirmed the sad news this afternoon. Picture: DANNY LOO

Air Ambulance charity losing £1,000 a week to dispose of waste outside Stevenage warehouse

EHATT staff with bags of donated rubbish. Picture: EHAAT