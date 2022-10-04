Hitchin campaigners launch single-use plastic survey

The survey has been launched as part of the "Plastic Free Hitchin" campaign. - Credit: Surfers Against Sewage

A group of environmental campaigners in Hitchin have launched a survey into the use of single-use plastics.

The Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) movement has launched the survey as part of its "Plastic Free Hitchin" campaign.

Plastic Free Hitchin "work with businesses, decision makers and community allies to free Hitchin from unnecessary waste".

A nationwide report - released earlier this year - revealed how the SAS movement had "significantly" reduced the use of single use plastic across the nation.

The new survey is being run to discover "Who's doing what, how, and where the challenges are".

Local businesses, schools, groups and families are being asked to get involved.

A statement released by the movement read: "Are you reducing single use plastic at home, school or in your business? Or is it proving tricky?

"Plastic Free Hitchin is collecting feedback so they can see how the community is doing in the fight against plastic pollution...

"...organisers in Hitchin want to know what people are doing locally and how easy they find it.

"It’s off the back of a nationwide report earlier this year which revealed the ‘remarkable’ national movement was ‘significantly’ reducing single use plastic and turning the tide on plastic pollution."

According to Surfers Against Sewage, almost 30 million people in the United Kingdom now live in one of their Plastic Free Communities.

The movement also claims that plastic is being reduced at an estimated rate of 43 million items per year, and that 230 councils have resolved to reduce plastic usage and now support plastic-free initiatives.

Plastic Free Hitchin community lead Anni Sander said: "The feedback we got from local businesses and community groups has been remarkable.

"It's been lovely to help them take a look at their habits and help them identify single-use items that can be phased out of their operations.

"This survey will help us understand better how we can help our local community to reduce our avoidable waste."

More information on the campaign can be found on the Plastic Free Hitchin website (www.plasticfreehitchin.wordpress.com).

The survey can be taken by visiting www.plasticfree.org.uk/annual-survey .