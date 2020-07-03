Hitchin Café Rouge to permanently close as owners fall into administration

Café Rouge in Hitchin has permanently closed as owners of the high street chain fell into administration yesterday.

Casual Dining Group confirmed that 91 of their high street restaurants will shut down with immediate effect – including 31 Café Rouge locations across the country.

The Café Rouge restaurant in Hitchin High Street closed on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will not reopen.

Casual Dining Group – which also owns the Bella Italia and Las Iguanas chains – has said that more than 1,900 jobs are set to be axed as administrators seek to find a new buyer.

James Spragg, CEO of Casual Dining Group, said: “After reviewing all our options with advisors, it became clear that we needed to take this action in order to protect the business and secure the best possible future for Casual Dining Group as we look to conclude a potential sale.

“We are acutely aware of our duty to all employees and recognise that this is an incredibly difficult time for them.”