@BambuuBrush founders back #HitchinHatesLitter and speak on ‘devastating’ impact of plastic pollution

@BambuuBrush founders Tommie and Rebecca have collected more than 500kg of waste and plastic from Hitchin with their 'community clean ups'. Picture: Supplied Archant

As part of our #HitchinHatesLitter campaign we’ve interviewed the founders of Hitchin-based business @BambuuBrush, who have been fighting for a cleaner, better planet for 14 years now.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge launched @BambuuBrush in February last year, they did so with no investment, business knowledge or environmental science education.

They didn’t even have a permanent office. @BambuuBrush was launched from the bedroom of Tommie’s parents house.

But, the entrepreneurial couple had one thing that kept them focused – A passion to create positive change to our planet.

They set the ambitious target of selling one million of their eco-friendly toothbrushes by the end of the year. They’ve currently sold more than 1.5 million.

We're launching #HitchinHatesWaste, our littering awareness campaign that aims to tackle the number of littering reports made in the town. Picture: @BambuuBrush We're launching #HitchinHatesWaste, our littering awareness campaign that aims to tackle the number of littering reports made in the town. Picture: @BambuuBrush

The pair capped off 2019 by being crowned the New Business of the Year at the Hertfordshire Business Awards in November and securing a three-year contract with Virgin Atlantic.

Despite early success, their mission remains the same. “One small change, multiplied by millions, will change the world.”

You may also want to watch:

As we launch our #HitchinHatesLitter campaign today, local business owners Tommie and Rebecca have thrown their weight behind it.

We're launching #HitchinHatesWaste, our littering awareness campaign that aims to tackle the number of littering reports made in the town. Picture: @BambuuBrush We're launching #HitchinHatesWaste, our littering awareness campaign that aims to tackle the number of littering reports made in the town. Picture: @BambuuBrush

Tommie said: “Rebecca and I have spent the last 14 years living and working around the world, and witnessing first hand the devastating impact plastic pollution is having on our planet.

“We launched @BambuuBrush with little to no business expertise. We just wanted to make a change.

“So far, we’ve organised 19 community clean ups in the UK, Africa and Asia. 10 of those were specifically in Hitchin!

“In total, 274 people helped us and more than 500kg of plastic and waste was cleaned up from Hitchin.

We're launching #HitchinHatesWaste, our littering awareness campaign that aims to tackle the number of littering reports made in the town. Picture: @BambuuBrush We're launching #HitchinHatesWaste, our littering awareness campaign that aims to tackle the number of littering reports made in the town. Picture: @BambuuBrush

“We’ve also delivered educational workshops to more than 1,500 schoolchildren. We want to educate, inspire and empower people to make those simple changes in our daily routine that will change the world.

“We believe the Comet’s campaign will highlight just how bad plastic pollution is, even in first world countries and in affluent areas such as Hitchin.

“Our passion was born from our own experience and this is why we believe our community clean ups are so powerful.

“If we can inspire people to join us and see for themselves how bad our local communities are with litter and plastics then we believe this will inspire them to do more, act more, make more eco-conscious decisions.”