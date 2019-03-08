Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hitchin businesses support Big Breastfeeding Café event

PUBLISHED: 14:19 09 May 2019

More than 200 mini events took place across the country in support of the Big Breastfeeding Café event. Picture: Medela

More than 200 mini events took place across the country in support of the Big Breastfeeding Café event. Picture: Medela

Archant

Thousands of mums across the UK gathered to celebrate The Big Breastfeeding Café event last week, including those in Hitchin.

The White House in Hitchin welcomed mothers to celebrate breastfeeding as part of the Big Breastfeeding Café event. Picture: The WhitehouseThe White House in Hitchin welcomed mothers to celebrate breastfeeding as part of the Big Breastfeeding Café event. Picture: The Whitehouse

The White House Play Café, Chia Naturally Healthy and The Groundworks took part in the event led by Medela which is now in its fourth year.

The 2019 celebration followed a recent survey that revealed 75 per cent of mums believe that guidance from breastfeeding mothers positively impacted their feeding experience.

Owner of Chia Naturally Healthy Lucy Fisher said: "As a breastfeeding mother to a young baby myself, it's really important for me that places - especially local to me - make myself and other feeding mums feel comfortable and welcome in their establishments.

"Breastfeeding is no easy task - trying to cover yourself and your baby while being new to breastfeeding is ever trickier. Knowing it's accepted and encouraged is such a breath of fresh air. This is why Chia wanted to take part and show our support for all the mums out there doing a great job."

Chia in Hitchin took part in the Big Breastfeeding Café event last week. Picture: ChiaChia in Hitchin took part in the Big Breastfeeding Café event last week. Picture: Chia

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police called amid concerns for a woman’s welfare in Stevenage car park

Officers responded to a concern for welfare incident in Primett Road, Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) crash causing delays for Welwyn and Stevenage

A crash took place on the A1(M) near Welwyn, causing delays for Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Borough Council leader to stand in European Parliament elections

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor (front, left) is standing in the European Parliament elections.

Woman seriously injured in A1(M) crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) near Stevenage earlier today. Picture: Archant

Two-year-old boy injured in Hatfield A1(M) van fall discharged from hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses following a boy falling from a van on the A1(M) near Junction 4 for Hatfield on Friday. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police called amid concerns for a woman’s welfare in Stevenage car park

Officers responded to a concern for welfare incident in Primett Road, Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) crash causing delays for Welwyn and Stevenage

A crash took place on the A1(M) near Welwyn, causing delays for Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Borough Council leader to stand in European Parliament elections

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor (front, left) is standing in the European Parliament elections.

Woman seriously injured in A1(M) crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) near Stevenage earlier today. Picture: Archant

Two-year-old boy injured in Hatfield A1(M) van fall discharged from hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses following a boy falling from a van on the A1(M) near Junction 4 for Hatfield on Friday. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin businesses support Big Breastfeeding Café event

More than 200 mini events took place across the country in support of the Big Breastfeeding Café event. Picture: Medela

Stevenage release eight players including experienced midfielder Michael Timlin

Michael Timlin of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Cheltenham Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Experience of relegation to be used by Letchworth as they aim for promotion

Will Aitkenhead says Letchworth Garden City are using last season's relegation as a positive. Picture: Karyn Haddon

How popular is royal baby name Archie in North Herts?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Stevenage trio up for PFA Player of the Month

Stevenage's Kurtis Guthrie, Terence Vancooten and Ilias Chair have all been nominated PFA Player of the Month for April in Sky Bet League Two. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists