Hitchin businesses support Big Breastfeeding Café event

More than 200 mini events took place across the country in support of the Big Breastfeeding Café event. Picture: Medela Archant

Thousands of mums across the UK gathered to celebrate The Big Breastfeeding Café event last week, including those in Hitchin.

The White House in Hitchin welcomed mothers to celebrate breastfeeding as part of the Big Breastfeeding Café event. Picture: The Whitehouse The White House in Hitchin welcomed mothers to celebrate breastfeeding as part of the Big Breastfeeding Café event. Picture: The Whitehouse

The White House Play Café, Chia Naturally Healthy and The Groundworks took part in the event led by Medela which is now in its fourth year.

The 2019 celebration followed a recent survey that revealed 75 per cent of mums believe that guidance from breastfeeding mothers positively impacted their feeding experience.

Owner of Chia Naturally Healthy Lucy Fisher said: "As a breastfeeding mother to a young baby myself, it's really important for me that places - especially local to me - make myself and other feeding mums feel comfortable and welcome in their establishments.

"Breastfeeding is no easy task - trying to cover yourself and your baby while being new to breastfeeding is ever trickier. Knowing it's accepted and encouraged is such a breath of fresh air. This is why Chia wanted to take part and show our support for all the mums out there doing a great job."

Chia in Hitchin took part in the Big Breastfeeding Café event last week. Picture: Chia Chia in Hitchin took part in the Big Breastfeeding Café event last week. Picture: Chia

