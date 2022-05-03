The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Flynn, 10, set to swim 1.5km in honour of grandad

Whitney Jones

Published: 10:22 AM May 3, 2022
Flynn Jenkinson cuddling with his grandad, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

A 10-year-old Hitchin boy is preparing to make a splash by swimming 1.5km in next month's Swimathon, to raise money for Cancer Research and Marie Curie.

On Saturday, May 7, Flynn Jenkinson will be jumping into the pool at the Hitchin Swimming Centre to take part in the world's biggest annual fundraising swim challenge.

Flynn said: "As soon as I saw the leaflet for the Swimathon at the Hitchin Swimming Centre, I really wanted to sign up."

To support Flynn and his challenge, visit shorturl.at/nyFZ4.

