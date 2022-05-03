Flynn, 10, set to swim 1.5km in honour of grandad

Subscriber Exclusive

Flynn Jenkinson cuddling with his grandad, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. - Credit: Sarah Jenkinson

A 10-year-old Hitchin boy is preparing to make a splash by swimming 1.5km in next month's Swimathon, to raise money for Cancer Research and Marie Curie.

On Saturday, May 7, Flynn Jenkinson will be jumping into the pool at the Hitchin Swimming Centre to take part in the world's biggest annual fundraising swim challenge.

Flynn said: "As soon as I saw the leaflet for the Swimathon at the Hitchin Swimming Centre, I really wanted to sign up."

To support Flynn and his challenge, visit shorturl.at/nyFZ4.

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.