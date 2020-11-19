Hitchin teenager charged with robbery and remanded
PUBLISHED: 09:53 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 19 November 2020
Archant
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with robbery following an incident in Hitchin in Saturday, November 14.
You may also want to watch:
The teen – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was arrested in connection with the robbery of three other boys in Purwell Park.
It is alleged that four teenagers, one of whom showed them a knife, approached the three boys and demanded that two of them hand over their coats. They did, and the group left with the coats.
The 16-year-old from Hitchin has been remanded in custody.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.