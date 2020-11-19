Advanced search

Hitchin teenager charged with robbery and remanded

PUBLISHED: 09:53 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 19 November 2020

A Hitchin teenager has been charged with robbery and remanded in custody.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with robbery following an incident in Hitchin in Saturday, November 14.

The teen – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was arrested in connection with the robbery of three other boys in Purwell Park.

It is alleged that four teenagers, one of whom showed them a knife, approached the three boys and demanded that two of them hand over their coats. They did, and the group left with the coats.

The 16-year-old from Hitchin has been remanded in custody.

