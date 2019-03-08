CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin's Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police Archant

CCTV images have been released after beauty products totalling around £200 were stolen from Boots in Hitchin High Street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police wish to speak to this man as it is believed they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police Police wish to speak to this man as it is believed they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Police are today appealing for the public's help to trace the two men pictured above as they believe they were in the store at the time of a shoplifting offence on July 18 and may have information that could aid their investigation.

You may also want to watch:

If you recognise these men or have any other information which could assist officers, please contact PC Johnie Streeter on 101 or email johnie.streeter@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or via the online web chat facility at herts.police.uk/contact, quoting crime reference number 41/65237/19.

Police wish to speak to this man as it is believed they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police Police wish to speak to this man as it is believed they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.