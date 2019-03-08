Advanced search

Hitchin heroes come together in Big Autumn Litter Pick

PUBLISHED: 17:31 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 30 October 2019

The Hitchin 11th Guides tidied up their regular patch in the Dell. Picture: Rachel Campbell

The Hitchin 11th Guides tidied up their regular patch in the Dell. Picture: Rachel Campbell

Archant

More than 200 Hitchin heroes donned Hi-Vis vests for the Big Autumn Litter Pick this October.

Hitchin 'plogging' group joined in the fun with their debut event. Picture: Rachel CampbellHitchin 'plogging' group joined in the fun with their debut event. Picture: Rachel Campbell

Parks, paths and verges across the town were cleared of litter, as 215 ready volunteers joined forces to wage war on waste.

Community groups Clean Up Hitchin, Less Waste Hitchin and Hitchin Forum led the offensive, but a great mix of young and old brought their litter-pickers - including North Herts district councillors and youth groups.

The event also doubled up as the debut outing for the Hitchin 'plogging' group - a community group who combine litter-picking with jogging.

In total, 105 bags of litter were collected on the day, as well as a hefty 59 bags of recyclables.

The 11th Hitchin Guides got stuck in on on their regular patch in The Dell, led by their dedicated leader Jo Clinch.

You may also want to watch:

Jo said: "We adopted this area as a unit a few years ago when the Big Hitchin picks were first launched, and are glad to have done our bit of Hitchin again!

"This time we filled 25 black rubbish bags, 20 recycling bags and seven rubble sacks full of glass. Among the more interesting items we also found were a Christmas tree, two chairs and a full size lamppost!"

Steve Biggs, a member of Hitchin plogging group, tweeted: "Had an inspiring day plogging in Hitchin as part of the Autumn Big Litter Pick. Thanks to Ping, Clean Up Hitchin and Hitchin Forum for organising the town's 200+ volunteers. Our top finds were a lampshade and an angler's annual from 1987!"

Ping Heathcote, founder of the Hitchin plogging group, added: "Every wave starts with a ripple, and we firmly believe the good-natured running community of Hitchin will embrace more plogging to grow it into the kind of regular eco clean-up operation our countryside is desperately crying out for."

Rachel Campbell of Clean Up Hitchin - who organised this year's event - said: "The Big Hitchin Litter Picks have been led, for the last seven years, by Hitchin Forum's Ellie Clarke, without whom they simply would not have happened.

"We would all like to thank her for her amazing dedication and hard work and wish her well as she hangs up her litter picker!"

Hitchin Forum and Clean Up Hitchin have teamed up since 2012 to organise a series of popular clean-up days in the town.

For more information go to hitchinforum.org.uk - where details of the next event will be posted.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hugs and tears as Stevenage’s Waitrose shuts down

The closure affects 97 members of staff, with some made redundant and some relocated to other Waitrose stores. Picture: Nicky Williams.

Inquest into death of Shefford backpacker results in open verdict

Natalie Seymour, aged 22, died while travelling in Southeast Asia in November 2017. Picture: Instagram

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Peterborough

A person has been hit by a train between Hitchin and Peterborough this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern

Seven arrested over alleged immigration offences after Stevenage lorry incident

Seven people remain at Stevenage Police Station after being arrested in Cavendish Road, Stevenage, on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Archant

Taxis in Stevenage fail basic standards during spot checks

A spot check of taxis operating in Stevenage identified a range of defects, including one as serious as a vehicle being unfit and requiring an MOT. Picture: Pexels

Most Read

Hugs and tears as Stevenage’s Waitrose shuts down

The closure affects 97 members of staff, with some made redundant and some relocated to other Waitrose stores. Picture: Nicky Williams.

Inquest into death of Shefford backpacker results in open verdict

Natalie Seymour, aged 22, died while travelling in Southeast Asia in November 2017. Picture: Instagram

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Peterborough

A person has been hit by a train between Hitchin and Peterborough this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern

Seven arrested over alleged immigration offences after Stevenage lorry incident

Seven people remain at Stevenage Police Station after being arrested in Cavendish Road, Stevenage, on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Archant

Taxis in Stevenage fail basic standards during spot checks

A spot check of taxis operating in Stevenage identified a range of defects, including one as serious as a vehicle being unfit and requiring an MOT. Picture: Pexels

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin heroes come together in Big Autumn Litter Pick

The Hitchin 11th Guides tidied up their regular patch in the Dell. Picture: Rachel Campbell

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Seasons in Stevenage High Street announces closure

The store has said it's taken the opportunity to 'bow out graciously' following the closure of Waitrose, which was based opposite the independent store. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Have your say on proposed closures to adult respite services in Hertfordshire

Adult respite services in Hixberry Lane, St Albans are among those under threat of closure. Picture: Danny Loo

Appeal from Stevenage care group to help alleviate loneliness felt by elderly

It's the small gestures that help alleviate the loneliness often felt by elderly people living on their own. Picture: Pexels.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists