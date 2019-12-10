Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

A 16-year-old boy was struck over the head with a metal pole during an assault in Hitchin on Thursday.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened in Benslow Lane at around 4pm.

As the boy was walking along the path he was approached by a group of four or five teenagers who asked his name.

He was then attacked by the group and struck over the head with a metal pole. The victim suffered injuries to his arm and his head which required hospital treatment.

Det Con Kerry Burrows said: "At this time it is unclear why the boy was attacked and we are treating this as a very serious assault. We are appealing to anyone with any information to get in touch.

"We believe there may have been someone at the end of the alleyway just before the boy was assaulted and we are keen to trace this person. We also want to speak to anyone who saw a group of teenagers in the area, one of whom may have been carrying a metal pole."

Anyone with any information is asked to email DC Kerry Burrows at Kerry.burrows@herts.pnn.police.uk or call her on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/109735/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.