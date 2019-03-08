Advanced search

Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival to return this week

PUBLISHED: 12:07 03 June 2019

Crowds flocked to the Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival. CREDIT HBF Twitter

Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival kicks off on Thursday, with the three-day event promising 'to be our biggest festival yet' according to organisers.

Held at Hitchin Rugby Club in Old Hale Way, there will be more than 125 beers, 50 ciders, 60 international beers on offer.

Among those will be beers brewed in North Hertfordshire, such as Stevenage's BogBrew and Letchworth's Garden City Brewery.

There will also be a number of food stalls to feed hungry punters, including Cantina Carnitas Mexican street food, Toastielicious toasted sandwich stall and a Hitchin Rugby Club barbecue.

The festival starts this Thursday, running from 5pm until 11pm.

Friday will see doors open from 12 noon until 11pm, while the final day on Saturday will run during the same period.

To find out more about the festival and for a full list of beers and ciders visit hitchinbeerfestival.org.uk.

