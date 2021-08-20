Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival returns this September

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:37 AM August 20, 2021   
Crowds flocked to the Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival. CREDIT HBF Twitter

Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival is making a come back this autumn.

The beverage-fuelled bonanza will return for its eighth instalment at Hitchin Rugby Club from Thursday, September 23 to Saturday, September 25.

CAMRA, the organisers which bring the event to the market town alongside Hitchin Rugby Club each year, are "really excited to be back", after having a fallow year in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year's event, however, will be slightly different - with tickets mandatory to enter.

A CAMRA spokesperson explained that the festival, usually held annually in June, coincides with a break in the rugby season.

As the event has been pushed back this year to give the festival a greater chance of getting the green light when it comes to COVID restrictions, CAMRA North Herts - as well as Hitchin Rugby Club and Hitchin Round Table - maintained that a ticketed event is the best way to ensure visitors' health and safety.

"So, this year, it will somewhat smaller and be run as five sessions starting between Thursday and Saturday at 5.30, with a cleaning session in between the Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening events," the spokesperson said.

"Just as usual, though, there’ll be an exciting selection of real ale, real cider, ‘KeyKeg’ draft beer, international beers and some mead. And there will be food provided by local vendors and the rugby club barbecue."

Details of the event and the final drinks list will be shared to ticket holders and on social media closer to the time of the event.

He added: "Expect the tickets to sell fast, so check it out soon. National CAMRA members and visitors are expected to flock there and take an early opportunity to attend a beer festival after none for over a year.

"We'd love members and non-members alike to join in with good company, great beer and cider and (hopefully!) good September weather!"

Comet readers can get their tickets via this exclusive link: tinyurl.com/Hitchin-Comet.

For more information, visit northherts.camra.org.uk or by visiting the festival and North Herts CAMRA on Facebook.

