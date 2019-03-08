Gallery

More than 9,000 pints drunk at Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival

Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival 2019. Picture: Stuart Kirbyshire Archant

More than 9,000 pints were drunk by thirsty punters at Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival.

The annual event - running from Thursday to Saturday - was held at Hitchin Rugby Club and organised by real ale campaign group Camra North Herts.

"Despite the weather it was another successful festival," said Jon Kirby, the branch's festival organiser.

"Just over 9,200 pints of ale were drunk, and that doesn't include the keykeg, cider and international beer bars.

"As usual thanks goes to our unpaid volunteers, who assist in the planning, setup and takedown, and are happy to serve customers with a smile and a discussion about the beers available.

"Also thanks also to our sponsors who ensure that the festival keeps going.

"We have set ourselves a bit of a target for next year to be much more environmentally friendly.

"We have a number of ideas already to reduce our single use plastics and having special bins for recycling.

"This is going to be a key focus area for us in the planning for the Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival 2020, so watch this space."

