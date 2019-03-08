North Hertfordshire Museum opens to the public

Neville Reyner, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, cut the ceremonial ribbon. Picture: Alan Millard Archant

The North Hertfordshire Museum opened its doors on Saturday, almost nine years after the facility's plans were first approved.

People flooded into North Herts Museum all day on Saturday. Picture: Alan Millard People flooded into North Herts Museum all day on Saturday. Picture: Alan Millard

Visitors enjoyed family activities and a range of exhibitions that showcase some of the county's finest art and archaeology.

In the Discover North Herts gallery, visitors could witness tens of thousands of years of history before their eyes - with a mammoth tusk and various artefacts from across Hertfordshire proudly on display.

Moving upstairs, you can find The Queen Mother's christening gown, military equipment and a large Victorian chemist counter among other things.

Year 3 pupils from Samuel Lucas JMI School in Hitchin performed a rap they wrote themselves, which featured Samuel Lucas and Emily Davis, the suffragist.

The museum also has an education room, a quiet study area and a gallery which will host displays from across the UK.

Pupils from Samuel Lucas School in Hitchin performed a rap they wrote themselves. Picture: Alan Millard Pupils from Samuel Lucas School in Hitchin performed a rap they wrote themselves. Picture: Alan Millard

North Herts Museum will be open Tuesday to Saturday between 10.30am to 4.30pm and between 11am and 3pm on Sundays. Entrance is free.