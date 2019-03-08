Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Hertfordshire Museum opens to the public

PUBLISHED: 09:23 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 10 July 2019

Neville Reyner, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, cut the ceremonial ribbon. Picture: Alan Millard

Neville Reyner, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, cut the ceremonial ribbon. Picture: Alan Millard

Archant

The North Hertfordshire Museum opened its doors on Saturday, almost nine years after the facility's plans were first approved.

People flooded into North Herts Museum all day on Saturday. Picture: Alan MillardPeople flooded into North Herts Museum all day on Saturday. Picture: Alan Millard

Visitors enjoyed family activities and a range of exhibitions that showcase some of the county's finest art and archaeology.

In the Discover North Herts gallery, visitors could witness tens of thousands of years of history before their eyes - with a mammoth tusk and various artefacts from across Hertfordshire proudly on display.

You may also want to watch:

Moving upstairs, you can find The Queen Mother's christening gown, military equipment and a large Victorian chemist counter among other things.

Year 3 pupils from Samuel Lucas JMI School in Hitchin performed a rap they wrote themselves, which featured Samuel Lucas and Emily Davis, the suffragist.

The museum also has an education room, a quiet study area and a gallery which will host displays from across the UK.

Pupils from Samuel Lucas School in Hitchin performed a rap they wrote themselves. Picture: Alan MillardPupils from Samuel Lucas School in Hitchin performed a rap they wrote themselves. Picture: Alan Millard

North Herts Museum will be open Tuesday to Saturday between 10.30am to 4.30pm and between 11am and 3pm on Sundays. Entrance is free.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in thigh in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the thigh near Stevenage's Bedwell shops

Stevenage businessman found guilty of beating his wife

Tawhid Juneja in the Primary Care People call room. Picture: Danny Loo

‘Damaged in ways you can’t imagine’ - A Stevenage mum’s fight for her SEND child

Some parents of children with SEND face an uncertain road when it comes to education. Picture: Supplied

Arlesey man charged after medical centre burglary

An Arlesey man has been charged in connection with an incident at Arlesey Medical Centre. Picture: Google

Attempted robbery in Hitchin leaves teenage boy ‘shaken up’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was targeted by three offenders in an attempted robbery in Hitchin

Most Read

Man stabbed in thigh in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the thigh near Stevenage's Bedwell shops

Stevenage businessman found guilty of beating his wife

Tawhid Juneja in the Primary Care People call room. Picture: Danny Loo

‘Damaged in ways you can’t imagine’ - A Stevenage mum’s fight for her SEND child

Some parents of children with SEND face an uncertain road when it comes to education. Picture: Supplied

Arlesey man charged after medical centre burglary

An Arlesey man has been charged in connection with an incident at Arlesey Medical Centre. Picture: Google

Attempted robbery in Hitchin leaves teenage boy ‘shaken up’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was targeted by three offenders in an attempted robbery in Hitchin

Latest from the The Comet

North Hertfordshire Museum opens to the public

Neville Reyner, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, cut the ceremonial ribbon. Picture: Alan Millard

How much will North Herts District Council invest in CCTV this year?

North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: North Herts District Council

Hertfordshire County Council approves cuts to fire crews

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Archant.

Attempted robbery in Hitchin leaves teenage boy ‘shaken up’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was targeted by three offenders in an attempted robbery in Hitchin

Herts County Council approves up to £5 million for new homes in Stevenage

The first new homes built by Herts Living Ltd are planned for Shephall Green, Stevenage. Picture: Herts Living Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists