Popular Hitchin barber hosts fundraiser for cancer support charity
PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 August 2019
Archant
A popular barber shop in Hitchin raised more than £450 for a charity which supports cancer patients.
Mr Barbers held a special charity fundraiser on Saturday, August 10, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Staff and clients were able to raise a grand total of £465 through donations, with everything going towards the national charity.
The money raised will be used to support patients and their families in a positive way who are affected by cancer.
A spokesman for Mr Barber said: "Thank you to everyone who came and donated to such a fantastic cause."