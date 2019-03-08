Popular Hitchin barber hosts fundraiser for cancer support charity

A popular barber shop in Hitchin raised more than £450 for a charity which supports cancer patients.

Mr Barbers held a special charity fundraiser on Saturday, August 10, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Staff and clients were able to raise a grand total of £465 through donations, with everything going towards the national charity.

The money raised will be used to support patients and their families in a positive way who are affected by cancer.

A spokesman for Mr Barber said: "Thank you to everyone who came and donated to such a fantastic cause."