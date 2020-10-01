Advanced search

Historic Hitchin band sweeps up prestigious international awards

PUBLISHED: 10:06 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 01 October 2020

Andeep Birring, bass trombone player, performs as part of Hitchin Band's winning entry to the Cory Online Brass Band Competition 2020. Picture: Ian Miles

A Hitchin brass band has walked away with two prestigious awards from a virtual international competition they competed in last month.

Hitchin Band, which dates its history back to 1860, won ‘Most Entertaining Band’ and ‘Best Trombones’ in the championship section of the Cory Online Brass Band Championships, held in September.

After submitting their entry via a 10-minute video, with Zoom replacing a traditional set-up, our very own band beat competition from 70 other musical ensembles.

Despite not being able to rehearse together for the last six months, the Band say they are “immensely proud” to have been recognised with these awards.

Band chairman Allan Hooker said: “In these difficult times it was great to have a challenge and focus to bring the band together.

“Thanks to all the hard work from the band, we walked away with two big prizes in an international competition and entertained thousands of viewers online!”

Their final piece, ‘Friend Like Me’ from Aladdin features scenes from around Hitchin, with final edits from Film Infinity Production’s Ian Miles.

