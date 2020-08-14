Advanced search

Aspiring Hitchin bakers organise cake sale to raise money for pancreatic cancer

PUBLISHED: 10:34 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 14 August 2020

Phoebe Canell and her friends have organised a bake sale to raise money for pancreatic cancer. Picture: Louise Canell

Phoebe Canell and her friends have organised a bake sale to raise money for pancreatic cancer. Picture: Louise Canell

A group of young bakers from Hitchin have decided to organise a cake sale for this weekend, in order to raise money for pancreatic cancer.

Phoebe Canell and her classmates, Juliane and Sophie from Hitchin Girls’ School, will sell their baked goods on a Hitchin market stall from 11am tomorrow (August, 15).

The group love to bake, and they decided to put their skills to work as they know many charities are struggling to raise funds due to COVID-19.

There will be a huge range of cakes, cookies, cupcakes, gingerbread men and more available tomorrow.

The girls say they chose pancreatic cancer as it is the fifth most common cause of deaths from cancer, yet there is still a limited awareness of it.

Phoebe’s mum, Katie, said: “We are hugely proud of the effort the girls are all making in preparing for the bake sale and encourage lots of people to come and find their stall in Hitchin market this Saturday, buy some of their goodies and help them raise as much money as possible for a really worthwhile cause.”

