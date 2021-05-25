Date announced for outdoor pool reopening

Published: 1:53 PM May 25, 2021

Outdoor pools in Hitchin (pictured) and Letchworth will reopen this Saturday (May 29) - Credit: NHDC

Fun in the sun is set to return as outdoor pools are reopening in Hitchin and Letchworth.

The lidos, which were closed last summer due to coronavirus restrictions, will open up to outdoor swimmers this Saturday (May 29), kicking off the May half term holiday.

Stevenage Leisure Limited (SLL), which manage the pools on behalf of North Herts District Council (NHDC), will allow limited numbers and enforce booking slots ahead of arrival to comply with current government guidance.

Hitchin and Letchworth outdoor pools are heated and have smaller heated pools for toddlers and younger children, as well as grassed areas for sunbathing and cafés that provide refreshments and snacks.

The outdoor pools in Hitchin and Letchworth (pictured), will reopen this Saturday as May half term begins in North Herts - Credit: NHDC

Swimmers can currently book lane swimming sessions online and via the SLL app, with 'casual' session bookings also being taken. Both pools are set to stay open until mid-September.

You may also want to watch:

NHDC's Vaughan Watson said: “We are so lucky to have these fantastic outdoor pools to enjoy and I am pleased that we are in a position now to reopen them.

“We are expecting the pools will be in high demand, so don’t forget to book, and please do follow the COVID safety guidelines so everyone can enjoy themselves. While we are keen for visitors to enjoy their time at the pool this year, keeping everyone safe is our top priority.”

Lee Medlock, regional contract manager for SLL, said: “Although there are some restrictions in place, Hitchin and Letchworth outdoor pools can’t wait to welcome customers back. Swimming sessions will be bookable online via www.sll.co.uk but for those that are keen swimmers, season tickets will be available at Letchworth and there are a variety of membership options available for Hitchin.”

For a full list of amenities, opening times and details on government guidance for both Hitchin and Letchworth's outdoor pools, visit SLL's website.