Will Hitchin and Letchworth pools reopen as part of lockdown easing?

Hitchin and Letchworth Outdoor Pools will not reopen this summer season.

The bodies which oversee the Hitchin and Letchworth outdoor pools have issued a joint statement on their plans to reopen in light of the government’s easing of coronavirus restrictions.

North Herts District Council and Stevenage Leisure Limited have announced that both the Hitchin and Letchworth outdoor pools will remain shut during the summer season.

In a joint statement, they said: “It is with considerable regret that we have to inform our customers that we will not be opening either Hitchin or Letchworth outdoor pool this summer season.

“The outdoor pool season is usually from the end of May to the beginning of September, lasting 15 weeks.

“Set up of the outdoor pools would normally start in March/April and take approximately two months to prepare.

“However, the current coronavirus situation has caused a prolonged period of uncertainty over likely opening dates and has presented the team with severe operational challenges, including recruitment issues and uncertainty over potential bathing restrictions.

“This unfortunately means that the pool set up could not be undertaken and there is now insufficient time left to make opening a viable option this season.

“We sincerely apologise for the disappointment this will cause our customers and we look forward to welcoming them back next year.”

Yesterday evening, the government announced a host of further lockdown easing measures in England – including plans to allow pools, gyms, nail bars and more to reopen.

