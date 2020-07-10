Advanced search

Will Hitchin and Letchworth pools reopen as part of lockdown easing?

PUBLISHED: 10:12 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 10 July 2020

Hitchin and Letchworth Outdoor Pools will not reopen this summer season. Picture: NHDC

Hitchin and Letchworth Outdoor Pools will not reopen this summer season. Picture: NHDC

Archant

The bodies which oversee the Hitchin and Letchworth outdoor pools have issued a joint statement on their plans to reopen in light of the government’s easing of coronavirus restrictions.

North Herts District Council and Stevenage Leisure Limited have announced that both the Hitchin and Letchworth outdoor pools will remain shut during the summer season.

In a joint statement, they said: “It is with considerable regret that we have to inform our customers that we will not be opening either Hitchin or Letchworth outdoor pool this summer season.

“The outdoor pool season is usually from the end of May to the beginning of September, lasting 15 weeks.

You may also want to watch:

“Set up of the outdoor pools would normally start in March/April and take approximately two months to prepare.

“However, the current coronavirus situation has caused a prolonged period of uncertainty over likely opening dates and has presented the team with severe operational challenges, including recruitment issues and uncertainty over potential bathing restrictions.

“This unfortunately means that the pool set up could not be undertaken and there is now insufficient time left to make opening a viable option this season.

“We sincerely apologise for the disappointment this will cause our customers and we look forward to welcoming them back next year.”

Yesterday evening, the government announced a host of further lockdown easing measures in England – including plans to allow pools, gyms, nail bars and more to reopen.

READ MORE: MP announces swathe of openings including gyms, pools, beauticians and tattooists

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Teens named after facing court over Hitchin spitting incident

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a spitting incident in Hitchin. Picture: ARCHANT

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Teens named after facing court over Hitchin spitting incident

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a spitting incident in Hitchin. Picture: ARCHANT

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Will Hitchin and Letchworth pools reopen as part of lockdown easing?

Hitchin and Letchworth Outdoor Pools will not reopen this summer season. Picture: NHDC

Stevenage triathlete gunning for Guinness World Record in hospice charity challenge

Simon pictured with Garden House Hospice Care's Jake Amos. Picture: GHHC

Hertsmere MP announces swathe of openings including gyms, pools, beauticians and tattooists

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden announced that number of recreational acitivities will be allowed, as lockdown restrictions ease further. Picture: BBC

Former Stevenage resident aiming for the stars after successful release of Chemo Chat Show

Sarah Mills chats with comedian Phil Wang on the Chemo Chat Show. Picture: Sarah Mills

CCTV images of three men released after burglary in Old Knebworth

CCTV images released after burglary in Old Knebworth. Picture: Herts police