Hitchin and Letchworth firefighters tackle Offley blaze after large agricultural vehicle catches alight

Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue

Firefighters from Hitchin and Letchworth and Baldock stations attended a blaze in Offley yesterday.

The fire started in Hoo Lane, Offley at around 10.30am on Monday, August 3.

Fire engines arrived at the scene to discover a large agricultural vehicle was alight.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the blaze. By 12.30, the fire was under control.