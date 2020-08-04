Advanced search

Hitchin and Letchworth firefighters tackle Offley blaze after large agricultural vehicle catches alight

PUBLISHED: 15:23 04 August 2020

Hitchin and Letchworth and Baldock firefighters tackled this fire in Offley yesterday. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue

Firefighters from Hitchin and Letchworth and Baldock stations attended a blaze in Offley yesterday.

The fire started in Hoo Lane, Offley at around 10.30am on Monday, August 3.

Fire engines arrived at the scene to discover a large agricultural vehicle was alight.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the blaze. By 12.30, the fire was under control.

