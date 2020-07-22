Bim Afolami MP ignores questions over new part-time consultancy role

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, has ignored this newspapers’ questioning over a new part–time role he has taken up that will see him pocket £3,000 a month.

According to the official parliamentary register of MP’s financial interests, Mr Afolami took up a part–time consultant role at Time Partners, a merchant banking firm in London, on June 15.

He will be paid £3,000 each month for what he says will be between 10 and 15 hours work.

When approached by this newspaper to comment on his new role and how it might affect his work as a Member of Parliament, Mr Afolami chose not to respond.

When we contacted Time Partners for comment, they said they were “not in a position to comment on Mr Afolami’s role”.

Some Hitchin and Harpenden reacted with outrage on Twitter when they heard the news.

One person commented: “What an insult to his constituents. I am still waiting for replies to questions from 2018.”

Carol Hedges said: “Sickening. Utterly sickening.”

We also asked Mr Afolami to reply to his constiuents’ concerns. This request was also ignored.

This instance isn’t Mr Afolami’s first foray into part–time consultancy work.

In 2018, he was an adviser to the Association of Independent Professionals and Self-Employed for two years, where he was paid £1,500 a month for between eight and 10 hours of work each month.

And in April 2019, Mr Afolami was appointed senior adviser to Whitworth Brough Ltd, a legal executive search company, where he was paid £1,400 a month for “strategic advice on macro-political and macro-economic issues”.

Mr Afomami reportedly worked for Whitworth Brough for between four and six hours each month.