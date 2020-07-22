Advanced search

Bim Afolami MP ignores questions over new part-time consultancy role

PUBLISHED: 17:02 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 22 July 2020

Ahead of the General Election 2019, Bim Afolami talks about his priorities. Picture: Supplied

Ahead of the General Election 2019, Bim Afolami talks about his priorities. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, has ignored this newspapers’ questioning over a new part–time role he has taken up that will see him pocket £3,000 a month.

According to the official parliamentary register of MP’s financial interests, Mr Afolami took up a part–time consultant role at Time Partners, a merchant banking firm in London, on June 15.

He will be paid £3,000 each month for what he says will be between 10 and 15 hours work.

When approached by this newspaper to comment on his new role and how it might affect his work as a Member of Parliament, Mr Afolami chose not to respond.

When we contacted Time Partners for comment, they said they were “not in a position to comment on Mr Afolami’s role”.

Some Hitchin and Harpenden reacted with outrage on Twitter when they heard the news.

You may also want to watch:

One person commented: “What an insult to his constituents. I am still waiting for replies to questions from 2018.”

Carol Hedges said: “Sickening. Utterly sickening.”

We also asked Mr Afolami to reply to his constiuents’ concerns. This request was also ignored.

This instance isn’t Mr Afolami’s first foray into part–time consultancy work.

In 2018, he was an adviser to the Association of Independent Professionals and Self-Employed for two years, where he was paid £1,500 a month for between eight and 10 hours of work each month.

And in April 2019, Mr Afolami was appointed senior adviser to Whitworth Brough Ltd, a legal executive search company, where he was paid £1,400 a month for “strategic advice on macro-political and macro-economic issues”.

Mr Afomami reportedly worked for Whitworth Brough for between four and six hours each month.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Drivers warned as ‘major’ roadworks set to begin on A602 Hitchin-Stevenage roundabout

Roadworks are set to begin on the roundabout of J8 of the A1(M), affecting traffic into Hitchin and Stevenage. Picture: Kevin Lines

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Drivers warned as ‘major’ roadworks set to begin on A602 Hitchin-Stevenage roundabout

Roadworks are set to begin on the roundabout of J8 of the A1(M), affecting traffic into Hitchin and Stevenage. Picture: Kevin Lines

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Bim Afolami MP ignores questions over new part-time consultancy role

Ahead of the General Election 2019, Bim Afolami talks about his priorities. Picture: Supplied

‘Single unitary council could save Herts £142m a year,’ says estimates by leader

David Williams, leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.

Permitted development ‘should be banned’ says Stevenage council leader Sharon Taylor amid further deregulation

Permitted development rights are set to be extended in the autumn. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Which McDonald’s are open again in Stevenage and Letchworth for dine-in customers?

McDonald's restaurants across the country are reopening for dine-in and takeaway customers today. Picture Danny Loo

Start your engines: The Garden House Hospice Care ‘Tractor Rally’ is coming to town

150 vintage tractors will be rolling through North Herts on Saturday. Picture: GHHC