Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami named by BBC as one to watch in 2020

PUBLISHED: 17:26 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 16 December 2019

The 32-year-old former lawyer is seen as a rising star in the Conservative party. Picture: Sasha Baker

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, has been named on the BBC's list of 10 MPs to keep an eye on in 2020.

Mr Afolami was re-elected as a Member of Parliament last week, but saw his majority slashed to just under 7,000 votes following a strong election campaign from Liberal Democrat candidate Sam Collins.

The 33-year-old sits on the Constitution Reform Group, a cross-party pressure group devoted to seeking a new constitutional settlement for the UK.

The group are expected to be major players in the parliamentary programme of 2020, with a second campaign for Scottish independence on the horizon.

Mr Afolami - who also served as a private secretary in the Department of Transport - has been touted as one of the rising stars of the Conservative party since his election as Hitchin and Harpenden MP in 2017.

The BBC list of MPs to watch also includes Conservative MPs Eleanor Laing, Tom Tugendhat, Johnny Mercer, Mel Stride, and Labour MPs Dan Jarvis and Rachel Reeves.

