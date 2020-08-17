Advanced search

Bim Afolami and Daisy Cooper both up for ‘MP of the year’ award

PUBLISHED: 10:49 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 17 August 2020

Daisy Cooper MP and Bim Afolami MP have both been nominated for Patchwork Foundation's MP of the Year award. Picture: Archant

Bim Afolami, Hitchin and Harpenden MP and Daisy Cooper, St Albans MP have been nominated for an award that could see one of them named 2020’s Member of Parliament of the year.

Both Mr Afolami, who has been MP for Hitchin and Harpenden since June 2017, and Ms Cooper, who has served the St Albans constituency since 2019, were nominated for Patchwork Foundation’s People’s Choice Awards, with the announcement being made public on Saturday.

The list includes names from across the political spectrum, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Kirsty Blackman, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Patchwork Foundation are a non-partisan charity that supports the participation of young people in democracy and civil society.

Nominations for the People’s Choice award close on August, 31.

To cast your vote in this year’s MP of the Year awards, visit patchworkfoundation.org.uk/our-work/mp-of-the-year-awards/peoples_choice/.

