Hitchin named runner-up in Great British High Street Awards

Hitchin narrowly missed out on top spot in the Great British High Street Awards 2019. Picture: Danny Loo ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Hitchin town centre has been named as the runner-up in the search for England's best high street at an awards ceremony today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After being nominated in the 'Champion Award' category of the Great British High Street Awards 2019, Hitchin town centre manager Tom Hardy represented our town at the ceremony held in Edinburgh.

You may also want to watch:

He tweeted: "Amazing that Hitchin has been celebrated as a finalist in the Great British High Street Awards having come in the top three best towns in England.

"Today we're runners up, the competition was really strong and we thank everyone who helped us get to the final. We should all be so proud!"

The government-led initiative highlighted Hitchin as one of three 'Champion Award' finalists for England. Under the category, high streets are judged on the success of their community, customer experience, environmental impact and digital transformation.

Hitchin town centre competed against Grimsby's Freeman Street and this year's winner - Belper in Derbyshire.