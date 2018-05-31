Advanced search

Hitchin named runner-up in Great British High Street Awards

PUBLISHED: 16:17 23 January 2020

Hitchin narrowly missed out on top spot in the Great British High Street Awards 2019. Picture: Danny Loo

Hitchin narrowly missed out on top spot in the Great British High Street Awards 2019. Picture: Danny Loo

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Hitchin town centre has been named as the runner-up in the search for England's best high street at an awards ceremony today.

After being nominated in the 'Champion Award' category of the Great British High Street Awards 2019, Hitchin town centre manager Tom Hardy represented our town at the ceremony held in Edinburgh.

You may also want to watch:

He tweeted: "Amazing that Hitchin has been celebrated as a finalist in the Great British High Street Awards having come in the top three best towns in England.

"Today we're runners up, the competition was really strong and we thank everyone who helped us get to the final. We should all be so proud!"

The government-led initiative highlighted Hitchin as one of three 'Champion Award' finalists for England. Under the category, high streets are judged on the success of their community, customer experience, environmental impact and digital transformation.

Hitchin town centre competed against Grimsby's Freeman Street and this year's winner - Belper in Derbyshire.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school site entrance shut as police investigate verbal abuse of staff

Marriotts School in Stevenage closed its Brittain Way entrance to visitors following two incidents of verbal abuse against staff. Picture: Archant

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

Anti-social behaviour and drug activity sparks Letchworth closure order

A bungalow in Eastern Way in Letchworth has been closed by officers following complaints of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school site entrance shut as police investigate verbal abuse of staff

Marriotts School in Stevenage closed its Brittain Way entrance to visitors following two incidents of verbal abuse against staff. Picture: Archant

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

Anti-social behaviour and drug activity sparks Letchworth closure order

A bungalow in Eastern Way in Letchworth has been closed by officers following complaints of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin named runner-up in Great British High Street Awards

Hitchin narrowly missed out on top spot in the Great British High Street Awards 2019. Picture: Danny Loo

Man and woman taken to hospital after A505 crash

Two ambulances were called to the scene at just before 10am this morning. Picture: Archant

Judges meet to decide winners of North Herts volunteer awards

North Hertfordshire District Council�s Chairman�s Volunteer Achievement Awards 2020 judges: Comet and Royston Crow editor Nick Gill, North Herts CVS� Anne Taylor, district council chairman Jean Green and Willmott Dixon�s Jack Wells. Picture: NHDC

A505 between Baldock and Letchworth closed after crash

The A505 westbound carriageway is currently closed between Baldock and Letchworth. Picture: Archant

New mural championing diversity unveiled at Hitchin school

Headteacher Geraint Edwards (R) poses with students in front of the mural. Picture: Clara Nicoll
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists