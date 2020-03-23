Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises. Archant

Three teenagers have been arrested following an altercation in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruising to one of her eyes.

Officers are currently investigating the incident which happened in Paynes Park at around 12.50pm on Friday 20.

An elderly couple were walking through the park when they were approached by three people, one of whom reportedly coughed in their faces, making them feel uncomfortable.

An altercation then ensued after a passerby intervened.

The woman subsequently suffered bruising to one of her eyes and a vehicle was damaged.

She was taken to hospital for a check-up and is now recovering at home with her family.

The person who intervened, a man in his 30s, also suffered bruising.

Three males, aged 16, 18 and 19, have been arrested and interviewed in connection with the incident.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch with police, quoting ISR 252 of 20 March.

Please note: This is a live investigation and we would like to remind people that posting details of those involved could have a significant impact on proceedings.

It has also come to police’s attention that there is footage circulating on social media and we would politely ask that people refrain from sharing the video for the same reasons.