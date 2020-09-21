Advanced search

Jam and scones galore as Hitchin rotary club’s afternoon tea parties raise £2,800

PUBLISHED: 12:06 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 21 September 2020

Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse held a successful afternoon tea fundraising event. Picture: Fiona Gray

Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse held a successful afternoon tea fundraising event. Picture: Fiona Gray

Members of a Hitchin rotary club have been busy sipping tea and eating scones as part of fundraising for the club’s critical emergency fund, with almost £3,000 collected so far.

Should you put cream or jam first on your scone?

That was the million pound question that members of Hitchin’s Tilehouse Rotary Club pondered last weekend when they held a ‘Spirit of Hitchin Afternoon Tea’ event, that raised £2,800 for charity.

Members were invited to participate with a socially distanced afternoon tea for family and friends, with events being held locally and as far afield as Norfolk, Cornwall and Bath.

Selflessly, several participants consumed a large number of scones both with cream first and jam first – all while raising money for the club’s Critical Emergency Fund.

President Bob Harris said: “The event was held to raise much needed monies for our Community Critical Emergency Fund, which we established to provide support for local organisations and charities working in areas such as food provision, mental health and family support across our community.

“It was a really successful day and the money raised will help us in supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

