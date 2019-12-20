Advanced search

New online trail set to explore the history of Letchworth homes

PUBLISHED: 12:02 21 December 2019

Year 3 and Year 6 pupils at Pixmore Junior School Letchworth with the plaques that will be displayed at their homes. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Year 3 and Year 6 pupils at Pixmore Junior School Letchworth with the plaques that will be displayed at their homes. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Archant

Letchworth residents who took part in a project to explore the history of their homes there could see their houses featured in a new online trail.

The Hidden Histories project, funded by ShareEast, was set up to commemorate the working men and women who came to the town and helped build its communities.

Now a special exhibition is taking place, and an online trail is being developed to celebrate the findings, including work produced by children from Pixmore School, who collaborated on the project.

Learning and engagement manager at the Heritage Foundation Vicky Axell has led the project along with her colleagues from the Garden City Collection.

She said: "Many early Garden City homes were originally designed for workers who played an important role as early settlers in the pioneering years of Letchworth.

"Back in August, more than 120 people visited Museum at One Garden City to look through street directories, museum archives and original online census material to find out about those who lived in their home, and the role they played in shaping the town.

You may also want to watch:

"As part of the Foundation's cultural learning programme we now want to bring these houses into an online trail so that more people can explore these stories of Letchworth's early settlers.

"Some participants in the project have been given a vinyl blue plaque to place in their window which indicates that their house is part of this project.

"The exhibition offers a great introduction to the project and is a thank you to everyone who has taken part, particularly the children from Pixmore School."

Head of Pixmore School, Alex Evans, said: "This project gave pupils the chance to become real history detectives using censuses, newspapers and street directories to find out who lived in their home.

"Working with our feeder infant school meant that siblings could work together and our new pupils met and worked with some of our older pupils which we think aided their transition into their new junior school.

The exhibition at the International Garden Cities Exhibition will run until January 11.

For more information, contact Vicky Axell on Vicky.axell@letchworth.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Crews tackle large fire at Hitchin scrapyard

Crews are tackling a large fire at a scrapyard in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Hitchin during the early hours of Saturday morning

Most Read

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Crews tackle large fire at Hitchin scrapyard

Crews are tackling a large fire at a scrapyard in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Hitchin during the early hours of Saturday morning

Latest from the The Comet

New online trail set to explore the history of Letchworth homes

Year 3 and Year 6 pupils at Pixmore Junior School Letchworth with the plaques that will be displayed at their homes. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Letchworth multiple sclerosis sufferer records single for charity that provides vital support

Ruth Green is releasing charity single Share Christmas with Someone to raise funds for the MS Trust. Picture: Courtesy of MS Trust

Tyre firm collects record donation for Stevenage foodbank

The donations STS Tyre Pros collected for Stevenage foodbank. Picture: STS Tyre Pros

Ambulance Unison boss quits with blast at own union

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Baldock mental health support group offers “calm and relaxed environment”

Group founder William Stubbs. Picture: William Stubbs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists