Storied care home shares its 164-year past after successful 'history hunt'

Published: 11:16 AM March 15, 2021

Foxholes Care Home is asking for your stories, photos and information as part of its 'history hunt'. Picture: Aaron Wise - Credit: Archant

A historic Hitchin care home has shared the history of its central building's elusive past, thanks to the help and hard work of the general public.

Since setting up its 'history hunt' last April, Foxholes Care Home has officially filled in all its blanks after being "inundated" with information sent in by the public from as far afield as Switzerland and California.

Encouraged to send in their connections to the historic building, the general public along with businesses and organisations submitted information linking them to Foxholes, which is known to have been a manor house, maternity ward, Catholic boarding house, and care home.

Having started with an almost blank canvas a year ago, a flood of invaluable letters, news extracts, pictures, anecdotes, and documents have helped to create a comprehensive record of the building’s colourful history.

Foxholes' storied past begins in 1857, when the central building started life as a manor house for the Lucas family, who have been part of Hitchin's history for more than 400 years.

Quaker Francis Lucas, a banker, built the home for his son, William, and his family - hence the nearby named Lucas Lane.

A Roman cooking pot was discovered in the grounds of Foxholes. - Credit: Courtesy of North Herts Museum

A Roman knife blade was also discovered near Foxholes. - Credit: Courtesy of North Hertfordshire Museum

In 1910, the Finance Act Valuation Office survey recorded Foxholes as a house, grounds, buildings and park of approximately 17 acres, owned by William Lucas the local director of Barclays Bank.

William moved to The Hall in nearby Welwyn in 1920, so Foxholes became the home of Philip Henry Devitt, of the shipping company Devitt & Moore. Three years later, and Sir Philip bought the old orchard and garden to the east of Foxholes.

In 1930, Sir Philip bought William Kitchener's garden in a move some predict was a way to protect Foxholes' rural surroundings from Hitchin Urban District Council's plans for new roads and housing in the nearby Crow furlong.

Foxholes Care Home has revealed its rich and diverse history after its successful 'history hunt' - Credit: Archant

Foxholes had a new owner in 1933, when it was sold to Hubert Moss, a provision merchant of Hitchin. But six years later, at the turn of the Second World War, the building was converted into a maternity ward where it stood until 1951.

Local resident Gordon Woods shared his story as part of the history hunt after he was born in the maternity ward in 1944.

According to Gordon, an unexploded bomb landed nearby, causing plaster from the ceiling to fall near to where he was sleeping.

By the 1960s, the house had changed again - now becoming a boarding school, St Michael's College for Catholic boys, and a home for retired priests.

A photograph of when Foxholes was once a Catholic boarding school, St Michael's College, in the 1960s. - Credit: Bob Sibley

In 1987, the building was transformed into a nursing home for the general public, and in 2010 it was demolished and rebuilt into the luxury care home it is today.

After a £6.75 million cash injection, Foxholes opened its doors in 2012.

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes, said: “When we launched the history hunt last April, we never expected to receive such an overwhelming response from the public.

"Their generosity and support is the sole reason we’ve now managed to complete the timeline puzzle.

“Some of the stories sent in have been priceless.

“There was Richard Blake’s amusing anecdotes of Father Lemon, the foul-mouthed priest who came to Foxholes after helping prisoners escape back to the UK when he lived in Switzerland/France during the Second World War.

"North Hertfordshire Museum even got in touch to reveal they had a collection of Roman objects on display that were excavated from the kitchen garden by the Lucas family."

He continued: “On behalf of Foxholes, we really can’t thank the public enough for their support and we look forward to sharing the book on our history with everyone once completed.

"When the current lockdown is lifted and things settle down, we’d also love to invite everyone who has a connection to the building to come down and enjoy a tour and barbecue in the gardens.”

Anyone wishing to receive a copy of the book should email info@foxholescarehome.com highlighting their interest. Any further information about the building’s history can still also be sent in via email.