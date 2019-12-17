Video

CCTV footage released after van break-ins at hotel on southbound A1

Poilice have released CCTV footage of four offenders breaking into a van and stealing contents, following a spate of break-ins in Hinxworth. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A spate of van break-ins at a hotel along near Hinxworth has sparked a police CCTV appeal.

Detectives in North Herts have released footage of the incidents to warn other motorists and encourage them to take all available measures to keep their vehicles and tools safe.

The footage was recorded on Tuesday, December 3, at the Redwings Lodge Hotel on the southbound A1 - the Great North Road near Hinxworth - where four vans were targeted by thieves at around 11pm.

The vans, which were all linked to trades, were either accessed by their side panels being prised open or the driver's side window being smashed.

A group of four masked offenders who arrived in a Honda Civic with the index number FY56 EHN - believed to be a stolen number plate - was caught on CCTV breaking into one of the vans.

The tools were loaded into the waiting car which made off southbound on the A1(M).

Det Insp Jason Thorne said: "We understand that when trades people are working away from home it isn't always possible to take all of their tools out of their vans, but we are appealing to people to do as much as they can to keep their vehicles safe and to remain vigilant.

"Fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secured with good quality locks.

"Consider parking your van close to a hedge or wall in order to restrict access for anyone trying to get inside and engrave or mark tools and their boxes with your postcode and house number.

"We would also advise you fit additional external locks to van doors, use an approved steering lock or gear clamps, and remember to set your immobiliser and alarm if you have one.

"We are appealing to anyone who has any information which could help our investigation or who thinks they may know any of the people caught on camera to get in touch."

The vans targeted were:

- Citroen Berlingo - smashed driver's side window - no property taken

- Peugeot Partner - driver's side window smashed and back doors jemmied - no property taken

- Renault Traffic - side panel pried open - power tools taken

- Vauxhall Vivaro - side panel pried open - power tools taken

To report information, contact PC Tim Houssein via email on tim.houssein@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/108909/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.