Letchworth students set for next step with Young Enterprise event

Representatives from Airbus, Johnson Matthey, Roche, Willmott Dixon, MNP Engineers and Altro visited The Highfield School in Letchworth. Picture: The Highfield School Archant

Highfield School hosted the employability masterclass with more than 170 Year 10 students as a way of getting students thinking about employment when they leave school and identify the skills businesses look for in the recruitment process.

Masterclasses were held throughout the day and focussed on constructing a good CVs, interview skills, team building, and a STEM session on product design and developing USPs.

The day was supported by more than 20 business volunteers from Herts-based companies such as Johnson Matthey, Airbus, Roche, Willmott Dixon, MNP Engineers and Altro, as well as many individual entrepreneurs.

Natalie Sidney, regional community engagement manager at Willmott Dixon, said: “The students that I met were all engaged and had some great questions.

“They were open and honest, and genuinely wanted to get some top tips. They were all keen to improve their knowledge and understanding of the skills they need and wanted to challenge themselves to work on these skills for their futures development.”

Young Enterprise is an enterprise and financial education charity reaching over 250,000 young people each year.

Jo O’Reilly, the delivery officer at Young Enterprise, said: “Our aim is to help young people recognise and develop key life and business skills with a range of programmes to compliment the curriculum.”

Headteacher Tim Clark said: “The Year 10 students who took part in the programme, as well as the sixth form students who helped support the day, gained a wide range of very valuable life skills which I have no doubt they will continue to develop in the future.

“The range of activities offered were engaging and though provoking and I would like to thank Young Enterprise and all the volunteers who took the time out of their day to work with our students.”

The work that has been started does not end there. As part of the extensive careers programme offered at The Highfield School, students will use their Young Enterprise packs to continue to develop their CVs, think about the personal attributes employers will be looking for and will continue to practise their interview technique.