High streets minister visits Hitchin to discuss Churchgate plans

MP Jake Berry, Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, is shown around Churchgate and Hitchin by Hitchin MP Bim Afolami, town centre manager Tom Hardy and the Churchgate Resurgence PB. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

High streets minister Jake Berry was given a guided tour of Hitchin yesterday as he discussed North Herts District Council’s plans for the regeneration of Churchgate.

Mr Berry was shown round the town centre area by Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami, town centre manager Tom Hardy and the Churchgate Resurgence PB group – who have come up with alternative suggestions – learning about Churchgate’s history and future plans.

The tour came after the government opened bidding for the new £675 million Future High Street Fund, designed to help councils with high street regeneration.

“Leaders in Hitchin have shown an ambitious approach to regeneration in their town centre,” said Mr Berry, who is the Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth.

“Town centres and high streets must be fit for the future if they are to remain at the heart of our communities for generations to come.

“Our Future High Streets Fund will help ensure town centres are supported in becoming the community hubs of the future and I look forward to receiving Hitchin’s application.”

Built in 1971, Churchgate was described at the time as a “space age development to keep up with Luton and Stevenage”.

But, after calls for refurbishment first being made in 1986, its redevelopment has been on the cards for more than 30 years.

“At least 30 years after it was first suggested, finally redeveloping Churchgate is a real priority,” said Mr Afolami.

“As your MP, I am committed to getting this done. The people of Hitchin have been waiting for too long.”

Mr Afolami was delighted to welcome Mr Berry to Hitchin, and confirmed that there will be an application for the Future High Streets Fund. He said: “It was a pleasure to invite government minister Jake Berry to come and see Hitchin town centre, and in particular discuss our plans to finally redevelop Churchgate.

“He is responsible for allocating the £675m Future High Streets Fund, which is to help town centres like ours adapt and make our town even better.

“We will be applying to the government’s fund to help fund the development that we need to see.

“It was a pleasure to show Hitchin to the minister so he can see the wonderful opportunities that an updated Churchgate can provide.”

