Tens of thousands donated to charity by Hitchin-based construction company
- Credit: Michelle Black
Christmas has come early for three charities after HG Construction, based in Hitchin, raised a staggering £30,000 to be equally split between them.
The company made the donations after completing a 5K fun run in aid of Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) in Graveley, Welwyn Garden City's One YMCA and the Southwark and Lambeth branch of mental health charity Mind.
On donating the first windfall of cash to One YMCA WGC, Chris Benham, CEO of HG Construction, said: “We are delighted to be able to donate this money to a very worthwhile local cause, thanks to the collective efforts of the HG team who firmly put their energies into our recent 5K charity fundraising event."
The Christmas period can be one of the most testing times of the year for the homeless, and HG Construction's donation will allow the charity to provide further support.
Chris continued: “One YMCA does vital work in providing people in need with a safe, secure environment to live in as well as support services which will make a positive difference to their lives."