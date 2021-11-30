Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Tens of thousands donated to charity by Hitchin-based construction company

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:25 PM November 30, 2021
HG Construction in Hitchin has raised £10,000 for three charities

HG Construction in Hitchin has raised £10,000 for three charities: Riding for the Disabled, One YMCA in WGC and Mind in Southwark and Lambeth - Credit: Michelle Black

Christmas has come early for three charities after HG Construction, based in Hitchin, raised a staggering £30,000 to be equally split between them.

The company made the donations after completing a 5K fun run in aid of Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) in Graveley, Welwyn Garden City's One YMCA and the Southwark and Lambeth branch of mental health charity Mind.

HG Construction One YMCA

Chris Benham (left), Heidi Cuffaro (second left) and Greg Purkiss (second right) present a cheque to One YMCA. - Credit: Michelle Black

On donating the first windfall of cash to One YMCA WGC, Chris Benham, CEO of HG Construction, said: “We are delighted to be able to donate this money to a very worthwhile local cause, thanks to the collective efforts of the HG team who firmly put their energies into our recent 5K charity fundraising event."

The Christmas period can be one of the most testing times of the year for the homeless, and HG Construction's donation will allow the charity to provide further support.

Chris Benham, CEO of HG Construction said that the company is "delighted" to donate money to worthwhile local causes

Chris Benham, CEO of HG Construction said that the company is "delighted" to donate money to worthwhile local causes - Credit: Michelle Black

Chris continued: “One YMCA does vital work in providing people in need with a safe, secure environment to live in as well as support services which will make a positive difference to their lives."

