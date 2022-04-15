Dad drives lorry-load of vital aid to Ukrainian refugees in Moldova

Subscriber Exclusive

Martin's two sons, Jacob and Kyle - Kyle's pictured here with Martin - helped to box the donations ready to go on the lorry - Credit: Courtesy of Three Counties Moves

An inspirational dad has driven a lorry-load of essential supplies to Moldova for desperate Ukrainian refugees, after helping to collect the vital aid.

Acutely aware of the devastating circumstances facing displaced Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn country, Martin Walsh and his wife Rachael, who own Hexton removals company Three Counties Moves, were desperate to do something to help.

They came up with the idea of driving one of their removal lorries to Moldova, which borders Ukraine and has so far taken in more than 400,000 Ukrainian refugees, according to the United Nations.

