Hertfordshire 'upskirting' sexual offence involved two schoolchildren
PUBLISHED: 06:53 17 January 2020
First figures on the impact of the Voyeurism Act since its introduction in April 2019 include an incident in Hertfordshire involving two schoolchildren.
The Voyeurism Act allows upskirting to be treated as a sexual offence. Upskirting often sees a perpetrator use a recording device such as a camera phone to take explicit images underneath a victim's clothing, without permission and often undetected.
Herts police said one of two upskirting incidents reported last year involved a 15-year-old boy taking an image of a 15-year-old girl while she was either drunk or asleep, before threatening to circulate the photos on social media.
Nationally, an average of one upskirting incident is reported to police daily.
Upskirting victim Gina Martin, who campaigned for the law change, said: "The difference in charges and reporting is already up greatly and I'm just so happy this law is holding those who perpetrate it accountable."