Hundreds of Hertfordshire sports organisations up for HSP Lockdown Awards

Voting for the Herts Sports Partnership Lockdown Awards is now open, with more than 100 sports clubs across Hertfordshire nominated for their lockdown efforts.

The awards are a one-off ceremony to highlight the achievements of Hertfordshire’s sporting community during the coronavirus lockdown.

There are five categories and voting is open until Sunday, September 6.

Among those nominated for ‘Most Inspiring Club’ are Stevenage Football Club and Stevenage FC Foundation, who played a vital part in the town with their Coronavirus Community Careline.

‘Best Active Lockdown Video’ could go to Welwyn-based tennis coach Neil’s ‘top bins’ video or St Albans’ Victoria Park FC for their footballing skills.

Royston Swimming Club and St Albans City Youth FC, among others, are both up for ‘Best Active Lockdown Photograph’.

North Herts Crusaders RLFC have also been nominated for ‘Best Use of Lockdown’.

Last, but certainly not least, ‘Best Lockdown Coach’ could be awarded to any one of the 34 finalists.

To cast your vote, visit sportinherts.org.uk/hsp-lockdown-awards