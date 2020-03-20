Advanced search

Free school meals and meals for key workers’ children to continue next week

PUBLISHED: 12:02 21 March 2020

Herts Catering Ltd, owned by Herts County Council, is set to continue to provide free school meals to those who qualify, as well as vulnerably children and those of key workers following school closures. Picture:Michael Penty

MichaelPenty

Hertfordshire Catering Limited (HCL), the supplier of school meals to 430 schools in the county, has said current staff availability means it can continue to offer meals next week to children of key workers, vulnerable children and those who qualify for free school meals.

HCL says it has been working closely with Herts COunty Council and all of its schools to ensure meals continue following the government decision to close them.

HCL delivers 56,000 primary school meals per day in Hertfordshire and is working on a rapid response to the changes happening daily due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ian Hamilton, Chief Executive of HCL, said: “Staff availability at the current time means we are able to continue to offer meals next week to the children of key workers, vulnerable children and those who qualify for free school meals.”

Ralph Sangster, the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources and Performance, said: “We are working very hard with all our schools across the county and appreciate HCL’s willingness to adapt and facilitate feeding as many children as is possible as the situation becomes clearer over the forthcoming days.”

