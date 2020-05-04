Recycling centres in Herts expected to reopen next week

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO Archant

The phased reopening of Herts’ recycling centres is expected to begin next week, with the council anticipating sites will open “on or before May 12”.

Herts County Council has been drawing up plans for a phased reopening of Household Waste Recycling Centres that could see up to 10 sites across the county opened by next Tuesday, subject to new government guidance expected this week.

It is understood that four sites – Waterdale, Letchworth, Rickmansworth and Turnford – are likely to open first, under tight social distancing controls. A further six sites – Berkhamsted, Bishop’s Stortford, Stevenage, Harpenden, Potters Bar and Royston – would then open in the following days.

The remaining six sites will not open in the short term as they cannot currently be operated with safe social distancing. HCC are working with contractors to solve this for as many sites as possible.

Terry Hone, cabinet member for waste management, said: “Our priority is the safety of site staff, residents and the wider community, and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to plan ways to reopen most of our recycling centres while applying the critical social distancing advice that continues to be in place.

“We are asking residents to only visit an HWRC if their waste or recycling can’t be stored safely at home. By this, we mean that the waste or recycling can’t be stored without causing a risk of injury, health or harm to the resident or other members of their household.

“I would stress that we do not consider reopening some HWRCs undermines the overarching message to “stay at home”, and our main message, in accordance with government advice, is that journeys should only be made where there is no alternative.

“Most types of waste can be put in normal kerb side bins for collection, or stored safely at home, and this is a much better option at the moment. The social distancing measures we’re putting in place to protect our staff and the public mean that visits will take a lot longer than normal and we’re expecting very long queues.”

The centres will operate on a ‘one in, one out’ basis, with a limited number of vehicles allowed within the centre at any one time. Once in the centre, visitors will be asked to follow identified pathways and queue at a safe distance to access each waste container.

All Hertfordshire’s recycling centres have been closed since March 24 as part of the government’s COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Residents are asked to keep checking the HCC website for the latest updates.