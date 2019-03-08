Herts gets a golden route for national disability charity's 50th anniversary

To mark the 50th anniversary of people with disabilities being given the chance to horse ride, Herts residents are being encouraged to join an 80-mile horseshoe route.

The Riding for the Disabled Association was established in 1969 to enable those with disabilities the chance to ride horses.

Today, the RDA supports more than 25,000 equestrian-lovers with disabilities.

2019 marks 50 years since the association was founded, and Herts-based RDA groups have organised a unique 80-mile route to raise awareness.

Volunteers and participants will be walking, riding or driving individual legs of the 'golden horseshoe' route.

Each of the nine Herts-based groups are being given the chance to showcase their work with individual walks across different parts of the county.

Some participants, such as county chair Suzanne Brown, intend to walk all 80 miles.

Suzanne said: "Our main aim is to raise the profile of the individual groups and find more volunteers.

"Our goal is to find 50 new volunteers to mark 50 years."

The event starts this month and will run through to October, with residents able to take part in different locations across the county.

At each leg, visitors can expect demonstrations, musical rides, parties and carriage driving.

The horseshoe-shaped route starts in Chesfield Manor - just outside Stevenage's Great Ashby - next Thursday and will finish in Furneux Pelham in October.

If you can't make it to the event on the day, riders and volunteers are encouraged to take part in a virtual route - by adding up their mileage in normal sessions so all can take part.

Everyone from pony leaders, treasurers, cake bakers and stable help are encouraged to volunteer for the event.

The locations for Herts routes are:

Chesfield, Thursday, June 13.

Stevenage, Thursday, June 20.

Digswell Place, WGC, Friday, June 28.

Harpenden, Wednesday, July 10.

Gaddesden Place, Friday, July 19.

Radlett, Thursday, August 1.

Essendon, Wednesday, September 18.

Collier's End, Ware, Friday, October 4.

Furneux Pelham, Friday, October 4.

For more information or to register your interest, visit hertsrda.org.