Herts pupils receive their allocated primary school places

Under 11s school places have been announced for 2020, with more than 97 per cent of children in Hertfordshire being allocated a place at one of their preferred primary schools.

Of the 14,436 applications for reception places received, 14,079 have been allocated a ranked primary school. Of these over 86 per cent – 12,516 – were allocated their first ranked school.

Taking into account allocations to junior and middle schools, over 17,000 Hertfordshire families will be informed of their offer of a school place today or tomorrow.

Parents and carers in the county who have confirmed their email address will be sent their allocations this afternoon.

Allocation information will then be made available online at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/primaryoptions.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, said: “For any child, starting primary school is a big and important step in life and we want all children to reach their full potential by having access to a good education.

“Given the significant growth in the primary school population over the last decade, we have been committed to ensuring that we have the right number of school places in the right locations.

“We have provided more than 17,000 additional primary places and have spent £460 miliion so far on creating both primary and secondary school places.

“Most children are allocated one of their ranked schools and we are also working alongside free schools and academies to fund extra places where they are needed most.

“While some may feel a little disappointed with the school they have been allocated I would urge them to visit the school and speak to the headteacher before dismissing any offered places and you may well be pleasantly surprised by what you see.”

All applicants who have not been offered their first preference school will automatically be placed on the continuing interest list for any Hertfordshire schools named higher on the application form than the school offered.

All new applications for continuing interest must be made to Hertfordshire County Council for families living in Hertfordshire.

School places must be accepted by Thursday, April 30. This is also the last date to ‘opt out’ of continuing interest.

The deadline to submit an appeal is 4pm on May 22. Further information concerning post allocation processes is available at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/primaryoptions.