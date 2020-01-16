Police respond to Amazon Prime scam that has cost victims £400,000

Herts police are warning of a national Amazon Prime scam affecting residents. Picture: Archant Archant

A scam that targets Amazon Prime customers has been affecting Hertfordshire residents - with the police now issuing a warning to consumers.

Officers are warning that people across Hertfordshire have been receiving automated calls saying their Amazon Prime renewal is due.

The caller says your payment of £39.99 per month is due now, but you should press 1 to cancel it.

When you do this, a person comes onto the line a tells you that you will be handed over to a technical advisor.

The advisor tells you to follow his instructions to go to the Teamleader website and download a specific application.

If you download the application, your computer can now be accessed remotely forever, with victims nationally losing £400,000 since September according to the national fraud and cyber crime centre, Action Fraud.

Police are advising all reports of these calls to be passed onto actionfraud.police.uk, and reminding computer users to evaluate their online safety.

Their general tips include: Ensuring you have up to date security software, using secure passwords and regularly backing up your data.