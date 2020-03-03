Have you seen these wanted men?

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing two wanted men with connections to Hitchin, Letchworth and Stevenage, who are both wanted for recall to prison.

Harvinder Grewal, 44 and Christopher Chainey, 36, are both due to be returned to prison.

Grewal was last known to be living in the Hitchin and Stevenage areas.

Chainey was known to be living in the Hitchin or Letchworth areas.

A Herts police spokesperson said: "We take the apprehension of wanted persons very seriously and have a dedicated warrants and bail team.

"Our objectives are to prevent persons being inappropriately bailed through identity assurance, and to liaise with European Police forces and focus on the recapture of those unlawfully at large."

The police are advising members of the public that if they see any of these people they should not approach them, but call the police immediately.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, where you do not have to give your name and you could be entitled to a cash reward.