Forensics examine residential road in Stevenage after ‘fight’ between group of men

PUBLISHED: 13:59 04 August 2020

Forensic officers are at the scene of a potential crime in a residential road in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Forensic officers are at the scene of a potential crime in a residential road in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

After reports of a fight between a group of men, forensic officers have been examining a residential road in Stevenage this morning.

A forensics officer takes pictures at the scene in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: SuppliedA forensics officer takes pictures at the scene in Wisden Road, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

A spokeswoman for Herts police confirmed that officers responded to reports of an altercation in Wisden Road yesterday evening at around 11.15pm.

The spokeswoman also said enquiries to establish the circumstances of what happened are continuing.

Today, pictures show a number of forensic officers examining and taking pictures of parts of Wisden Road.

Photographs sent in by a nearby resident also show a police cordon set up in parts of the road.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or might have information that could assist the police with their enquiries is asked to contact the non-emergency 101 number.

More information to follow as we get it.

