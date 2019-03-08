Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

PUBLISHED: 13:31 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 26 July 2019

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Two men have been charged and a further six people have been arrested after shots were reportedly fired in Hitchin on Monday.

The news follows a police raid of a property in Highover Way in the town yesterday afternoon.

Following this investigation, eight people in total have arrested in connection with Monday's firearm incident - which injured no one.

Emmanuel Munangatire, 21, from Abbey Grove in Sandy, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and violent disorder.

Danovan Jones, 23, from Highover Way in Hitchin, has been charged with possession of firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and violent disorder.

You may also want to watch:

A 36-year old man from Hitchin was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He has been bailed until August 15.

A 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from Bedfordshire, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and are currently in police custody.

Three further people have been arrested in connection with the incident and are due to arrive in police custody shortly.

Det Sgt Karen Lewis said: "We understand this will have caused great concern in the local community but I would like to once again reassure people that incidents of this nature are rare in Hertfordshire.

"We have been carrying out extensive enquiries and now have a number of people arrested. Our investigations are continuing at this time and I would ask anyone with information who hasn't yet spoken to police to please get in touch."

READ MORE: Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Specialist officers immediately attended the scene in Desborough Road on Monday to carry out a search of the area, with assistance from the police helicopter.

Anyone with information should contact DS Lewis via email to karen.lewis@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling 01438 757610, quoting crime number 41/66655/19. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Much-anticipated Stevenage Costco store opens its doors

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Much-anticipated Stevenage Costco store opens its doors

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage

Latest from the The Comet

Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

Police were pictured in Highover Way, Hitchin yesterday afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Afternoon tea at House of Lords raises £7,500 for Garden House Hospice

L-R: Hospice CEO Sue Plummer, Lord Julian Fellowes, Lady Emma Fellowes, Lord Anthony Clarke CBE, Baroness Finlay and hospice chairman John Procter at Garden House Hospice Care's House of Lords event. Picture: Peter Hoskins Photography

Animal rights protesters prepare for more action in Stevenage

Hertfordshire Animal Rights will be protesting the 'Animal Cracker' event in Stevenage Town Centre this weekend. Picture: Hertfordshire Animal Rights

Blind artist hopes to turn your head with Hitchin Windmill Hill exhibition

Artist David Johnson preparing for the latest Windmill Hill exhibition. Picture: Mary Sprinks

Continued disruption on Great Northern train line after heatwave

Great Northern trains are expected to be disrupted today. Picture: Great Northern.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists