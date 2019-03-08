Eight arrested in Hitchin raid following firearm incident

Two men have been charged and a further six people have been arrested after shots were reportedly fired in Hitchin on Monday.

The news follows a police raid of a property in Highover Way in the town yesterday afternoon.

Following this investigation, eight people in total have arrested in connection with Monday's firearm incident - which injured no one.

Emmanuel Munangatire, 21, from Abbey Grove in Sandy, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and violent disorder.

Danovan Jones, 23, from Highover Way in Hitchin, has been charged with possession of firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and violent disorder.

A 36-year old man from Hitchin was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He has been bailed until August 15.

A 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from Bedfordshire, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and are currently in police custody.

Three further people have been arrested in connection with the incident and are due to arrive in police custody shortly.

Det Sgt Karen Lewis said: "We understand this will have caused great concern in the local community but I would like to once again reassure people that incidents of this nature are rare in Hertfordshire.

"We have been carrying out extensive enquiries and now have a number of people arrested. Our investigations are continuing at this time and I would ask anyone with information who hasn't yet spoken to police to please get in touch."

Specialist officers immediately attended the scene in Desborough Road on Monday to carry out a search of the area, with assistance from the police helicopter.

Anyone with information should contact DS Lewis via email to karen.lewis@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling 01438 757610, quoting crime number 41/66655/19. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report